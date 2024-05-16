Jamie J. Palfrey Sells 5,744 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 5,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $249,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,645.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Shares of UCTT opened at $45.25 on Thursday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.18 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.99 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Institutional Trading of Ultra Clean

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,194,000 after buying an additional 24,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,211,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,962,000 after purchasing an additional 190,942 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,871,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

