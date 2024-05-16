Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 1,611,740 Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,611,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,789,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.41% of Blue Owl Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $335,810,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $258,421,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $100,726,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,354,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,197,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OBDC traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,861. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.71%.

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at $93,690.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OBDC. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.07.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

