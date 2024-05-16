Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 65,947 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,947 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.40% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $21,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 30,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGXU traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 149,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,780. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $26.67.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

