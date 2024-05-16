Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of BCE worth $18,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in BCE by 120,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.36. The company had a trading volume of 460,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,810. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.30. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

BCE Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.08%.

BCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

