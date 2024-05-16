Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,158 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $21,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 33,272 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 105,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.65. The company had a trading volume of 117,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,820. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $70.91 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.94.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

