Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $22.02 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,723 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $22,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.30. 998,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,617. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4637 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

