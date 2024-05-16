Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $25.64 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $25,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 40,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 101,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,650 shares of company stock worth $31,761,199 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.73. The company had a trading volume of 46,382,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,583,438. The firm has a market cap of $269.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

