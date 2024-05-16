Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $19,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ecolab by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 289,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,867,000 after purchasing an additional 24,882 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 3,240.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 198,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 192,286 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $232.13. 208,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.29. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $234.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.