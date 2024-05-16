Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Stryker by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $333.53. 345,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,552. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.94.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

