Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 27,216 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,216 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $22,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 676.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 28,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $3.34 on Thursday, reaching $271.89. 270,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.11 and a one year high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.31.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total transaction of $573,170.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,572.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total transaction of $573,170.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,572.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,539 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,287 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.93.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

