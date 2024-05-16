Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,912 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 2.24% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $22,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,212,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,953,000 after purchasing an additional 846,604 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 250,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after buying an additional 96,678 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,286,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 365,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 80,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,599,000.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.59. 34,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92.

About JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

