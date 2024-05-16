Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 337,359 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $25,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,032,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,737,000 after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in CSX by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 196,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 105,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 8.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 289,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after buying an additional 21,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

CSX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.91. 2,490,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,036,526. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

