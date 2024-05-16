Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,950 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 7,101 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $18,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in FedEx by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.33.

FedEx Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $259.60. 389,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,023. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $213.80 and a 12 month high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

