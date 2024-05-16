Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

JSPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.29.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ JSPR traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 52,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,288. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The company has a market cap of $343.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.25.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.15. As a group, analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JSPR. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 494,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,343,000. StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,794,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.