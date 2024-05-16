Jay Keith Greyson Buys 41,658 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) Director Jay Keith Greyson bought 41,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,324.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 282,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,391.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CarParts.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.05. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $5.16.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.60 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 380.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PRTS. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

Further Reading

