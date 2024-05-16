JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Down 5.7% in April

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,098,500 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 8,588,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,497.5 days.

JD Health International Stock Performance

Shares of JD Health International stock remained flat at $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday. JD Health International has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13.

About JD Health International

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network. The company also provides online medical consultation, consumer healthcare, and health management services; hospital or doctor referral, health check-ups, genetic testing, and beauty care services; and intelligent healthcare solutions, as well as technical and advertising services.

