Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.58.

Intel Trading Up 0.7 %

Intel Dividend Announcement

INTC opened at $31.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $133.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Intel by 31.8% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 16,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intel by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $5,447,000. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

