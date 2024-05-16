Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Short Interest Down 13.9% in April

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 262,200 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the April 15th total of 304,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:JZXN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 236,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,549. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. Jiuzi has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $5.68.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

