John A. Citrano Purchases 4,800 Shares of ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) Stock

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) CFO John A. Citrano bought 4,800 shares of ECB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $58,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,694.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of ECB Bancorp stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.90 million, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47. ECB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $13.63.
ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 2.53%.
ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.
