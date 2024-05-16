John B. Williams Sells 2,532 Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.83, for a total transaction of C$80,593.56.

John B. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total transaction of C$236,800.00.

Paramount Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$31.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.80.

Paramount Resources Increases Dividend

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$470.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$436.00 million. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 19.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.3708207 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Cormark lowered shares of Paramount Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.80.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

