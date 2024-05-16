John Clarence Barichivich III Sells 1,475 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Albemarle Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $127.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $106.69 and a 52 week high of $247.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.77.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.95.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

