John Clarence Barichivich III Sells 1,475 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Albemarle Stock Down 5.9 %
Shares of ALB stock opened at $127.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $106.69 and a 52 week high of $247.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.77.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Albemarle Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Albemarle
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.95.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albemarle
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Albemarle
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Arcos Dorados: McDonald’s, But Cheaper With Better Growth
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Nextracker: Solar Stock Rising With New Highs in Sight
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Block Gains on its Cash App and Afterpay Segment Blowouts
Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.