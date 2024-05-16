Jonathan M. Tisch Sells 50,000 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $3,862,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 507,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,222,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Loews Stock Performance

NYSE L traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,597. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.51. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $55.94 and a 52 week high of $78.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loews

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Loews during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

