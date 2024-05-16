Karen A. Kalita Sells 13,764 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Stock

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,490,559.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $101.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.15 and a 200-day moving average of $83.30. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $63.73 and a 12 month high of $103.46.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. Cabot's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Cabot’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

CBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cabot by 18.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cabot by 17.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 26,052 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 1,416.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 51,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

