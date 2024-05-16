KB Home (NYSE:KBH) EVP Sells $1,553,637.60 in Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KBH stock opened at $74.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.55.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.61%.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 93.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,942,000 after buying an additional 1,223,612 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 225.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 895,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,435,000 after purchasing an additional 620,238 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in KB Home by 2,728.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 642,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after purchasing an additional 620,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,761,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in KB Home by 246.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 501,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,191,000 after purchasing an additional 356,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

