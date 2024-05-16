Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target to $6.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $5.75 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RSKD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Riskified stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.31. Riskified has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.29.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Riskified by 2,522.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Riskified during the third quarter worth $76,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

