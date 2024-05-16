Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the April 15th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KVAC remained flat at $10.54 on Thursday. 251,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,484. Keen Vision Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keen Vision Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KVAC. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,663,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,086,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after buying an additional 884,975 shares during the last quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,948,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 142.6% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 482,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 283,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

About Keen Vision Acquisition

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

