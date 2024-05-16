Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Kenon stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.53. 2,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,009. Kenon has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.56.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $3.80 per share. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kenon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,746,000 after buying an additional 75,892 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 143.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 63,374 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenon by 14.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Kenon by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

