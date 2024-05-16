Kevin Bailey Purchases 657,722 Shares of Po Valley Energy Limited (ASX:PVE) Stock

Po Valley Energy Limited (ASX:PVE – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Bailey purchased 657,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$26,308.88 ($17,423.10).
Kevin Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 6th, Kevin Bailey acquired 1,218,270 shares of Po Valley Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$47,512.53 ($31,465.25).
- On Friday, April 12th, Kevin Bailey acquired 719,675 shares of Po Valley Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$26,627.98 ($17,634.42).
- On Thursday, April 4th, Kevin Bailey purchased 7,050,000 shares of Po Valley Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$204,450.00 ($135,397.35).
Po Valley Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 5.97.
Po Valley Energy Company Profile
Po Valley Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in the Po Valley Region, Italy. The company's project portfolio include the Teodorico project located in the shallow waters of the Adriatic Sea; and Torre del Moro gas/oil condensate and Ravizza/Bagnolo exploration licenses in Piano.
