Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the April 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,460. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Featured Stories

