Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KEY. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keyera currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$37.92.
Get Our Latest Research Report on KEY
Keyera Stock Up 0.9 %
Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.37. Keyera had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of C$2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.59 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.9336235 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Keyera Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.
Keyera Company Profile
Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Keyera
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- This Walmart Rally has Legs: 20% Upside Left To Go
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Companies Leading the Charge With Robotic Solutions
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- These 5 Penny Stocks Just Surged Double Digits
Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.