Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at TD Securities

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$37.92.

TSE KEY opened at C$36.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.36. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$29.31 and a 1 year high of C$36.94. The company has a market cap of C$8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.11.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.37. Keyera had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of C$2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.9336235 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Keyera’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

