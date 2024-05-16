Kier Group (LON:KIE) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.64) price objective on the stock.
Kier Group Stock Performance
KIE stock opened at GBX 146.20 ($1.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kier Group has a 1 year low of GBX 72.20 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 151.60 ($1.90). The company has a market cap of £660.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1,631.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 133.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 121.77.
Kier Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Kier Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.
About Kier Group
Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kier Group
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- These 5 Penny Stocks Just Surged Double Digits
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Arcos Dorados: McDonald’s, But Cheaper With Better Growth
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Nextracker: Solar Stock Rising With New Highs in Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.