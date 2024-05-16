Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

KRP has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

Shares of KRP opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $17.11.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.42 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 326.67%.

Insider Activity at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In related news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 27,163 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $421,298.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 299,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,672 shares of company stock worth $2,397,185. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Annandale Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Recommended Stories

