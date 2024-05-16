Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Shares Up 0.8%

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.69. Approximately 2,242,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 13,890,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

