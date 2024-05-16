Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Kinsale Capital Group has increased its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $383.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,286. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $297.33 and a 52-week high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $456.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

KNSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $438.43.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,422. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

