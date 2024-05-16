Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KNX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.57.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.92. 689,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,502. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.12.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $201,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $906,016,000 after buying an additional 2,137,296 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,881,000 after buying an additional 599,193 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4,385.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 391,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,563,000 after acquiring an additional 382,646 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

