Kohl’s Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

Kohl’s has increased its dividend by an average of 41.6% per year over the last three years. Kohl’s has a dividend payout ratio of 75.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Kohl’s to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.4%.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Price Performance

NYSE KSS opened at $25.66 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KSS

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.