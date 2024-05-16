Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) PT Raised to $11.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Up 1.3 %

Kronos Worldwide stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.86. 67,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,992. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $13.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -56.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $400.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.94 million. Kronos Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,801,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 66,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,106,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

