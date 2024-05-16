Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

KLIC stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.06. 37,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,099. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on KLIC shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, Director Peter T. M. Kong purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.51 per share, with a total value of $47,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,340.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Featured Stories

