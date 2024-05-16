Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 40.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KURA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.28.

Shares of KURA stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $22.79. 542,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,826. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.89. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

