Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($12.10) EPS.

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

KYTX stock opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46. Kyverna Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $35.06.

Get Kyverna Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KYTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kyverna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.