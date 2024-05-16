Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.60 and last traded at $46.46. Approximately 549,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,758,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.46.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.67.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

