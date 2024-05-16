Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Short Interest Update

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the April 15th total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 737,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

LAUR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.41. 637,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,868. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Laureate Education had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Transactions at Laureate Education

In other Laureate Education news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $97,158.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,149.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $30,962,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $97,158.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,149.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,121,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,073,410 over the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laureate Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Further Reading

