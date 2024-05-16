Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.60

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 536460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAUR

Laureate Education Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.35 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $97,158.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,729 shares in the company, valued at $762,149.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $97,158.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,149.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $30,962,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,121,971 shares of company stock worth $31,073,410. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laureate Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Laureate Education by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,231,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 136,865 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Laureate Education by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,143,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,817 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Laureate Education by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 7,125,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,475,000 after purchasing an additional 531,670 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,965,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,498,000 after acquiring an additional 56,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,124,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,373 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.