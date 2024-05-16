Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 765,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,266 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.7% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $60,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236,064 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,821,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,073,601. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.13. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.