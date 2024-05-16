Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Buys 86,962 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,230 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 86,962 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $41,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,546,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,212,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.