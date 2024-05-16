Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

HLT stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,872. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.43 and a twelve month high of $215.79. The firm has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.64.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

