Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $29.33 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,728 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 40,094 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $29,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.5% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 448.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,763 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,575,000 after purchasing an additional 397,173 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,309,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,548 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

EOG Resources stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,615,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,465 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

