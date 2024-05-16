Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $66.03 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 1.9% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned 0.12% of Ecolab worth $66,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,669,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,185,000 after buying an additional 903,307 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 19,062.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 555,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,261,000 after purchasing an additional 552,992 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $91,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,877,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,875,434,000 after buying an additional 387,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 984,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,775,000 after acquiring an additional 377,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $231.95. 384,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.29. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $234.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.88.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

