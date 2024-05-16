Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Increases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 560,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 21,876 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up 3.8% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $133,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,028,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,297 shares of company stock worth $1,247,577 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.51. 853,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $229.40 and a twelve month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

